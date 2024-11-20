POLLY HARVILLE 1937 – 2024

Polly Harville, 73 of Navasota, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, great grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday November 9 surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Celebration of Polly's life will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Oakland Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

A consummate homemaker, Polly had a passion for creating beautiful, welcoming spaces that reflected her warmth and creativity. She found joy in designing and decorating living areas that brought comfort and happiness to her family and friends. Her touch could turn any house into a home, filled with love and laughter.

Polly, along with her devoted husband Wayland, built their weekend retreat, Rock Bottom, a cherished haven on the outskirts of Grimes County. It became a special place for their family to gather, unwind, and create lasting memories. Her dedication to her family, her artistic eye, and her nurturing spirit made Rock Bottom a true sanctuary for all who visited.

Polly is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Wayland; her children Angie and husband Mack, Crystal and husband Jay; her grandchildren Kayla and husband Clinton, Austin, Addie and one great grandchild Mila. She had numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Polly's legacy of love, creativity, and dedication to her family will continue to inspire all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cook's Children's Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas in her memory.