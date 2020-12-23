FRANCES TOMKIVITS

Frances “Granny” Bohack Tomkivits, 85, of Stoneham, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her daughter Janet’s home Tuesday afternoon, December 15, 2020.

Frances was born Saturday, July 27, 1935 in Stoneham to John Harold and Minnie Dorothy Burzynski Bohack. At the age of 18, she married William Tomkivits on November 21, 1953. They shared a home on a peaceful property in Stoneham. The newlyweds created wonderful memories and laughter. By the age of 19, Frances had their first child, Carolyn. Throughout the years, she had 6 more children in which she named Thomas (Tommy), Louis (Poogie), James (Jimmy), Sharon, Janet and Susan.

Every Sunday, the family attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham, where she was a member of the Altar Society. She captured so many lives and created a life of joy and passion. When anyone walked into her home it always smelt of food. She was the best cook. Frances followed her mother’s recipes and cooked everything from scratch. Frances worked very hard in her life.

In the early 1970’s, she worked at Love’s Supermarket in Navasota. From there she babysat for many years in her home. That’s how she became known as Granny to everyone. Later after her husband was disabled from employment, she began to work at the Exxon Convenience Store. From there Granny went to work for Navasota ISD cafeteria. The students would come through the lunch line hollering for Granny. She brought such positivity and the students looked forward to the extra food. The fries overflowed their trays, and the students always received an extra cookie. Frances never worried about the policy; she knew the food would be thrown away afterwards. No kid ever went hungry with Granny in their presence.

It didn’t matter if you were small, big, brown, or purple. She treated everyone the same. After she completed years with NISD, Granny decided to stay home. She loved to take care of her three boys. They kept her going for all these years. There was never a dull moment in her home. If she wasn’t at home, you could find her at the bingo hall or the casino. She attended bingo regularly with her daughters Janet, Sharon and granddaughter Amanda. Granny could sit for hours at the 10x slot machine at Delta Downs. Granny and family were at the casino this past October. She hit a little jack pot and was beyond excited. Granny cashed out and said, “Girls it’s time to go!”

On October 10 of this year, Granny was invited to her niece Logan’s wedding. Granny didn’t want to go, due to her legs bothering her. But her two granddaughters were determined to get her out of the house. They went to the local Wal-Mart and picked out a beautiful blouse. They called Granny and said they didn’t want to hear any excuses – she was going to the wedding. By the time they arrived to pick up Granny, she had her makeup applied and her granddaughter Ashley and great granddaughter Lailah fixed her hair. That was the best day in a long time we shared with Granny. She was so happy and enjoyed the food. Granny thought Logan was the most beautiful bride.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; brothers, David and Louis Bohack; sister, Barbara Heinrick; and granddaughter, Amanda Tomkivits.

Survivors include her seven children, sons, Tommy, Poogie and Jimmy Tomkivits of Stoneham; daughters, Sharon Kroll and husband Randy of Stoneham, Susan Davidson and husband Malcolm of Conroe, Carolyn Tomkivits and Janet Sunday, both of Stoneham; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Daniel Tomkivits and wife Melodee; sisters-in-law, Kathy Tomkivits, Dorothy and Willie Mae Bohack, along with numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

