THOMAS KITKOSKI, JR.

Thomas “Tommy” Joe Kitkoski, Jr., 63, of Anderson, passed away Friday morning, December 18, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan by his children.

Calling hours took place from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home and continued from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in Anderson. A parish rosary led by Charles Posinski followed at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Elias Lopez as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required during the visitation and services.

Tommy was born March 10, 1957 to Thomas “Big Tom” Joe Kitkoski, Sr. and Verna Cone Kitkoski. Tommy from a young age worked on his family dairy farm in Shiro. In 1978 while in Huntsville he met his beloved late wife Kacy McElwain Kitkoski while she was attending college at Sam Houston State University. On October 22, 1978 he married the love of his life and they were married 39 years up until his wife passed due to cancer.

Tommy went on to work at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and work there for 25 years in their Ag department. He retired and returned to his home in Anderson and started a cattle business with his son to keep him busy during his retirement.

Most mornings you could find him at Clint’s Supermarket or Kott’s Café talking to everyone that came through the door or telling them about the new house that he shared with his daughter and son in law. He never met a stranger. Tommy also was known for his giving heart. If he found out someone needed something, he was right there doing his best to help them out.

Tommy also enjoyed traveling with his family or with his good friend Bill Boehm. If you didn’t find him in town, he would be at home spending time with his children and grandchildren which were his pride and joys, chatting with sister or numerous friends on the phone. He also adored his one and only God-Son Jamie “Kojak” Kitkoski.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Kacy Kitkoski; parents Thomas and Verna Kitkoski; many aunts and uncles and other extended family members.

Tommy is survived by his children Marie Kitkoski, Holly Kitkoski Ngov and husband Ty and Trey Kitkoski and wife Coty all of Anderson; his sister Sandy Nobles and husband Sam of Anderson and brother Wayne Kitkoski of Odessa; his grandchildren Justin, Alexia, Johnathan, Dean and Carlee Jo. He is also survived by many other extended family members.

The family would like to give a special thanks to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital of Bryan CCU staff for the amazing care that was provided for our dad during his stay and final days.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.