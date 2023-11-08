GENEVA F. KROLL 1933 – 2023

Geneva F. Kroll, age 90, passed away Nov. 5, 2023. She was born near Roans Prairie to the late Thomas I. and Annie Busa Walkoviak. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Floyd M. Kroll.

Geneva graduated from Navasota High School in 1950 and retired from the Bloomington Independent School District where she served as the Placedo Elementary School librarian.

Geneva was the matriarch of her family and a great role model. She had a strong bond with her brother and sisters. She was loved and cherished by everyone. Geneva’s favorite activities were cooking and baking for her family and sharing her treasured recipes with her relatives. Other activities included gardening, tending to her flower beds and vacationing in northern New Mexico. She was a devout member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.

Survivors include sons, Jerry Kroll, Dr. Kenneth Kroll and wife, Kristin of Austin, and Wayne Kroll and wife, Sherrie; daughter Mary Warner and husband, Tommy; grandchildren Tom Warner of Victoria, TX, Katherine Kroll of Bath, ME, Kevin Kroll of San Francisco, CA, Sarah Warner of Crafton, PA, and Vivian Kroll of Austin, TX; great grandchildren Wattson and Zoe Warner; and sisters Mary Jane Koury of Houston, Kathy Starke of Conroe and Lillian Golding of Dickinson.

In addition to her husband and parents, Geneva was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Walkoviak of Houston.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. The burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

Geneva’s family would like to thank Jerry Kroll for his loving care of his mother which was a great comfort to both Geneva and her family.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic School, 1311 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria TX 77901.

