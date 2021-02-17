George Patrick “Pat” Webb,82, of Iola, beloved husband, father and Papa went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 13, 2021 while at home surrounded by his family. Pat was born on August 16, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Oma Cecil Webb and Ruby Leona Smoot Webb. Pat married Betty Veles on June 4, 1961 and remained a devoted husband for 59 years.

Pat was preceded into heaven by his father Oma and mother Ruby, and brother, James Robert “Bob” Webb.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Betty; daughter, Julie Thornton and son-in-law Mark Thornton; grandchildren, Kristen Snokhous and son-in-law Jason Snokhous, and Alyssa Thornton; and great-granddaughter, Emma, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.

Pat graduated from Iola High School in 1956 and began his work as a machinist until 1960. He was a member of the Pipefitter’s Union 211 from 1960 to 1985. Pat later worked at Texas A&M University from 1985 to 2003 in air conditioning services and then retired in 2003.

Pat gave his life to Christ at Enon First Missionary Baptist Church in Iola and was a faithful member, Sunday School teacher, Deacon and Church Treasurer.

We want to show our love and appreciation to our son-in-law, Mark Thornton, who was with us every day to see to Pat’s special needs, which helped us so much to be able to keep Pat in his home.

We also want to thank the wonderful Hospice Brazos Valley workers who helped take care of Pat: Alicia Toole, Dinah Anderson, Amanda Nunez, Jessica Sahm and Dr. Steven Higginbotham.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be at 12 noon also at Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Iola Missionary Baptist Church 9337 CR 106, Iola, TX 77831.

Southern Heritage Funeral Home of Bedias is in charge of arrangements.