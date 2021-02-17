RICHARD SANDERS

Richard “Rick” Carl Sanders, 63, of Navasota, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 9, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Calling hours were held from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home. A celebration of his life took place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home with his brother, Vernon Sanders, officiating. Interment followed in the Sanders Family Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Thomas Craig Sanders, Vmcent Powell, Jacob Tielke, Travis Sanders, Justin Sanders, Devin Alford, Landen Turner and Kobie Stephens.

Richard was born Tuesday, August 6,1957 in Houston to Billy Joe and Wanda Lee Evans Sanders. He grew up in the Cypress community and attended Cy-Fair High School. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 and served until he was Honorably Discharged.

It was on September 6, 1997 that he married Virginia Failla. A commercial truck driver, Richard worked for Navasota Concrete until health issued prevented him from working. He received his greatest joy from life spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, and a niece and nephew.

Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Virginia Failla Sanders; his mother, Wanda Sanders; daughters, Tammy Raybum, Summer Clay and husband Dylan, Christina Tielke and Brian Seymore, Lori Stephens and husband Kevin and Sonja Shafer and husband Jason; son, Jacob Tielke and Breanna McCormick; sister, Brenda Jackson and husband Jeff; brothers, Thomas C. Sanders and wife Jennifer, Vernon Sanders and wife Angie and Vincent Powell; grandchildren, Ashton, Devin, Skylyn, Payton, Daisy, Elizabeth, Shyla, Landen, Travis, Brianna, Christianna, Kobie and Luke along with soon to be Madelyn.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www. lindleyrobertsonholtcom.