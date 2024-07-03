GERTRUDE TEPERA 1928 – 2024

Gertrude Jankowski Tepera, 96, of Plantersville, passed away Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, at Broadmoor Court Assisted Living Center in Bryan, TX.

A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, July 7, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stoneham, followed by a parish rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in the church cemetery.

Gertrude was born in Chappell Hill, Texas to Louis and Teresa Falk Jankowski. She moved to Houston at the age of 12 and helped care for her younger brothers, Sonny and Joe. Gertrude met Frank Tepera at a New Year's Dance at Bill Mraz Dance Hall. Their relationship blossomed and they were married one year later on February 13, 1954. In Houston, Gertrude and Frank centered their lives around faith and family raising four children.

After retiring from their life in Houston, Gertrude and Frank started a new chapter on their farm in Plantersville. There, Gertrude embraced a fulfilling second career, cooking at Trail Riders Cafe in Anderson and caring for children in daycare and at their homes. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, quilting, bingo and having grandchildren on the farm for extended visits. A devout Catholic, Gertrude prayed the rosary daily and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Gertrude showed love for her family through her home cooking. She enjoyed cooking shows and trying new recipes. She took great joy in preparing wholesome meals, unique side dishes, and decadent desserts for church functions and family gatherings. Gertrude's love for community extended beyond her family. At the age of 92, she moved to Broadmoor Court, where she thrived, making many friends and participating in various activities and outings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 siblings, and husband of 60 years, Frank.

Survivors include Ramona Wofford and husband Charlie of Arlington TX, Claudette Bache and husband Ken of Spring, Mark Tepera and wife Jena of Houston and Allan Tepera and wife Lauri of Dallas, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Cecelia Dziedzic of Houston, numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to St Joseph Catholic Church, PO Box 338, Plantersville, TX 77363-0388.