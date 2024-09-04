HARLAN JAMES JOCHEN 1952 – 2024

Harlan James Jochen, a proud father, devoted husband and dear friend, passed peacefully at his home with family at his side on Saturday, the 31st of August 2024, at the age of 72.

Born in Weimer, Texas on the 18th of August to parents Nelson and Alice. Harlan and his two sisters grew up in Schulenberg on their family’s ranch, which remained a sanctuary and special place for Harlan throughout the years.

Harlan’s life was one of adventure, hard work, and fun. After graduating high school, he pursued a business degree at the University of Houston while working at Weingarten’s supermarket. It was also during this time that he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army, which found him stationed in Germany for two years. Following his time in the military, he finished his degree, then continued his career in the food retail industry.

His hard work combined with an entrepreneurial spirit is what led him and his family to Navasota, Texas, where Harlan purchased his first grocery store, Navasota Food Market. From one to several, over the years Harlan successfully scaled his business to provide much-needed grocery stores in small Texas towns. He proudly worked alongside his employees in all aspects of the business, wearing his signature uniform that included a pair of cowboy boots and a large key chain that jingled and jangled. Friends and customers often said you always knew when he was in the store, because you could hear his boots and key chain from across the aisles.

Harlan resided in a home he had long admired, Navasota’s “ Castle.” He and Joette purchased the house that they have called home for many years, hosting card games, holiday gatherings, visitors, friends, family and good times. He cared for the community and enjoyed serving as an active member. Boards and memberships that Harlan dedicated time to over the years include the Industrial Foundation, Navasota Kiwanis Club, Ducks Unlimited, Navasota Chamber of Commerce, St. Patrick’s Church Council, Grimes County Fair and the Navasota Zoning Board. Harlan was also a proud Master Mason for 37 years with Lodge #299.

In 2015, Harlan hung up his keychain and strategically exited his portfolio of grocery stores to spend more time traveling with his beloved wife of more than 22 years, Joette, family and friends. He loved taking drives to his ranch listening to country music, La Casita on Sundays and spending time at his beach house in Costa Rica where he embodied the “Pura Vida” lifestyle that means enjoying the simple things in life.

A connoisseur of things, Harlan added fun and flair to life with his hunting, collection of cars, cowboy boots in any and all colors and leathers and a pilot’s license he obtained in the ‘80s. With a full plane, you would often find him leaving the Navasota airport heading south to Mexico for a margarita at the famous Ma Crosbys or across the country for family vacations. His mischievous side and aerial advantage gave him and friends the upper hand one year when they infamously launched water balloons at the Navasota River Rats.

Harlan will be deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Joette; daughter, Mandy McNiece and her husband, John; daughter, Kristel Jochen; daughter, Taloyre and her husband, Darin; sister, Nellwyn and her husband, Ronnie; and sister, Karen and her husband, Jim. He was a proud grandfather to Scott, Cody, Hayden, Dillon, Lauren, Austyn, and Nathan. Harlan was also blessed to have relationships that he held near and dear with both extended family members and friends including, Rosalyn Parrish and her daughters Reagan, Marlee and Finleigh, and his long-time friend Jared Patout.

A visitation with family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 4, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stoneham with Msgr. Adam McClosky as the Celebrant.

Honorary pallbearers include Jared Patout, Joe Ocsak, Tommy Myers, Sam Ohendalski, Jim Hassell, Derrl Ohnheiser, Ricky Isbell, and Danny Clark. Serving as active pallbearers are Jason Petter, Garrett Owens, Gunner Owens, J. Patout, Anthony Fontana, Reese Pistler, Justin Langley, and Jace Langley.

Following the Rite of Committal in the church cemetery, lunch will be served in the church hall.