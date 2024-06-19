HATTIE MAE WOODS 1951-2024

Miss Hattie Mae Woods entered into this world on September 7, 1951 to Mr. Alex Woods, Jr. and Mrs. Mosie Lee Woods in Montgomery, Texas. She received her formal education from MISD in Mexia, Texas.

Hattie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Beulah Baptist Church in Dobbin, Texas.

Hattie enjoyed and loved listening to music, taking care of her flowers, watching her favorite sport, Wrestling and spending time with her family. On Saturday, May 25, 2024, Hattie departed this life to her eternal home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Alex James, David, and Tommy Woods and one sister, Ruthie Lee Woods.

She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Rayburn Woods (Ladonnis) of College Station, TX.; two sisters, Helen Mitchell (David) and Ruthie T. Woods; three brothers, Charles, Eddie, and Freddie Woods, all of Navasota, Tx.; sister-in-law, Nikki Woods; niece, Edna Blackshear and a host of other relatives and friends.