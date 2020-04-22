Helen C. Chapin died on April 11, 2020 at the age of 93, near Hendersonville, North Carolina. She was born September 23, 1926 in Eldorado, Oklahoma, the eldest child of W.I. (Bill) and Beulah B. Bates Chenault, and was raised in Millican, Texas. Helen attended business college in Houston, Texas, working afterwards at White Motor Company until she left to attend Howard Payne College in Brownwood, Texas.

While working in the Dean’s office at Howard Payne, she was recruited to move to Washington D.C. to work for Senator W. Lee O’Daniel. Rep. Tom Pickett of Texas later asked her to move to the House side of the Capitol to work for him. Helen was introduced to her future husband, B. Russell Chapin of Red Rock, Oklahoma, by a Capitol Hill elevator operator. Russell was a legislative aide for Rep. George Howard Wilson of Oklahoma.

The couple married in 1950 in Washington, D.C., and lived in McLean, Virginia, before relocating to Bethesda, Maryland, where they raised a family. Russell worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for twenty-five years, followed by service with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the American Enterprise Institute.

Helen was active in the National City Christian Church in Washington, D.C., and later Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Maryland. She was a lifelong member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization for the advancement of women, serving twice as the Chairman of Chapter B. In addition, Helen served as the President of the Oklahoma State Society and was active in parent-teacher associations in Bethesda, Maryland. Helen and Russell Chapin retired to Amelia Island, Florida, in 1994, where Helen remained active in the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Russell in 2012. Helen resided afterward near her daughter in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2017, Helen lived near her younger son in North Carolina, at Carolina Reserve of Laurel Park, where she enjoyed the warm and caring staff.

Helen is survived by son Craig Chapin and daughter-in-law Yumiko of Nagoya, Japan; daughter Carol Chapin of Madison, Wisc. and her two children, Liam and Lydia Olson; son Clark Chapin and daughter-inlaw Tausha McCarthy of Henderson and their two children, Jesse and Everett Chapin; nephews Lloyd Clegg, Billy Chenault, Olen Chenault, and James Clegg; and nieces Jeannette Clegg Brown, Cindy Clegg Gilliam, Debbie Chenault Wisnoski, and Shelly Clegg Pelton; brother, Billy Lloyd Chenault of Millican, Texas; and sister, Evelyn Chenault Clegg of Zavalla, Texas, predeceased her.

Her family remembers her as a devoted mother and grandmother and a charming and vivacious friend who loved to cook and entertain. Throughout her life, she retained her Texas accent, her warm smile, and her love of people.

Thos. Shepherd & Sons Funeral Directors, Hendersonville, have been entrusted with arrangements. Helen will be laid to rest at a future date with her husband of sixty-two years at Arlington National Cemetery.