COVID-19 testing at GC Fairgrounds Saturday, April 25

Texas Health and Human Services is bringing a COVID-19 mobile testing site to Grimes County Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m., at the Grimes County Fairgrounds, 5220 FM 3455 Rd, in Navasota.

Tests will be conducted by appointment only. Those wanting to be tested will be screened prior to testing.

Screening includes checking for:

• Fever and/ or Chills

• Cough (Dry or Productive)

• Fatigue

• Body Aches/ Muscle or Joint Pain

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Headaches

• Nausea/ Vomiting Diarrhea

• Nasal Congestion

• Loss of Taste and/ or Smell

To register visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.

View the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com for the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County.