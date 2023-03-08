HELEN SCOTT FINCH 1925 – 2023

Helen Todd Scott Finch, 97, a longtime resident of Navasota, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at Woodlake Nursing Facility in Clute, Texas, after suffering a major fall in her home in Navasota.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Madeley Chapel of Oakland Cemetery with funeral services following at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Jeremy Woodley, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Navasota will be officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jon Berryhill, Grady Finch, III, Scott Butler, Johnnie Berryhill and Gary Fuqua.

Helen was born June 4, 1925 in Brazos County to Raymond Pinkney and Una Straub Todd. She attended A&M Consolidated and finished school at Navasota High School. Helen met Scotty Scott and they were married July 18, 1945. She became a member of First Methodist Church after her marriage. Helen's family enjoyed her excellent meals. She was a loving wife and mother. Helen cared for her mother until she passed away.

Helen worked for the Navasota (later Sprint) Telephone Company for many years. She also ran the Scott Feed Store in Navasota for over 20 years. After marrying her second husband, Grady A. Finch, Jr., she retired. She ran the home farm until her death. Like many who grew up during the depression she had a very strong work ethic. For years she had a large garden and canned and froze produce for the family. Her days began early and ended late.

Helen cared for her son Todd for 20 years after his health began to decline in 2009. Helen was a loving wife, mother and friend. Many hours were spent contacting others and staying in touch with them. She will be truly missed by her daughter and son-in-law.

Helen was preceded in death by her first husband Horace "Scotty" Scott; son, Raymond Todd Scott; second husband, Grady Alvin Finch, Jr.; brother, Raymond Todd; and parents Raymond and Una Todd.

She is survived by her daughter Scotty Jo Berryhill and husband Johnnie of Lake Jackson, Texas.

For those that desire, memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Navasota, 616 Holland St., Navasota, TX 77868.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.