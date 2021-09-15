Irene (Mattern) West, 74, of Montgomery, passed away Sunday, September 5, at HCA Houston Healthcare Center in Conroe. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass in celebration of her life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville, following by the Rite of Committal in the church cemetery. Monsignor Adam McClosky will be the Celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Irene was born in Navasota, Texas on March 12, 1947 to Anton, Sr and Catherine (Rosilier) Mattern. She was one of 14 children. Irene was an excellent cook and will be well-re membered for her homemade dumplings and noodles. Her talents in the kitchen naturally led her to a career in child nutrition at Montgomery ISD. S

Irene was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering for the annual bazaar each September. She began each day with a cup of coffee and her rosary beads, praying for family, friends and anyone who needed prayers. Irene was a huge fan of old classic movies, Elvis and loving on her grandbabies. Although she lived on a fixed income, she looked forward to Christmas and her uncanny ability to take a dollar and turn it into a nice Christmas for each family member!

Irene is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Rachel and Simon Arenazas, Paula and Larry Reinke and Susan and Michael Hayes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Junior Mattern, Adolph Mattern, John and Trish Mattern, Mark and Kathy Mattern, Patrick Mattern and Paul and Sally Mattern; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Willie Van-Howten, Angie and Bobby Wesolick, Monica and David Crumley and Judy and Jim Walker; grandchildren, Dalton, Paden, Heath, Zachary, Adam andCori, Coleman, Dallas, Jasmine, Bailey, Zachary, Zoe, Clementine, Trudy and Sophia; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Raeleigh.

Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Dalton, Heath, Adam, Coleman, Dallas and Zachary.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Catherine (Rosilier) Mattern; daughter, Lorrie Ann West; sisters, Bertha Rabon, Mary Brewer and Bernadine Creighton.

