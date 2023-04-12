SIDNEY PAUL ORTEGO 1945 – 2023

Mr. Sidney Paul Ortego, 77, of Navasota, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at Bayou Des Glaises Cemetery in Moreauville, LA. Cremation services were entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Sidney was born on August 3, 1945, to Gene & Edna Mae (Guilett) Ortego in Alexandria, Louisiana. He grew up in Tiago, LA, and graduated from Tiago High School. He later married the love of his life, Linda, on August 28, 1965, in Iberia Parish, LA, and to this union three children were born. Sidney was meticulous about his vehicles, always making sure they were spotless. He loved to cook and was famous for his BBQ and crawfish boils. Family and friends were his top priority, and he made a point of sending out texts to them every Friday morning.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister Sylvia Jean Jones.

Left to cherish his memories are his children, David Ortego, Mike & Teresa Ortego, and Mandi & Daryl Alford; brother and sisterin law, Sheldon (Doc) & Nancy Ortego; grandchildren, Zane & Cayla Ortego, Gage Ortego, Camila Ortego, and Dagan Alford; and special family member, Pamela Ortego.

