JANE CAVANAUGH VICARS 1936 – 2024

Mrs. Jane Cavanaugh Vicars, 87, of Navasota, passed away Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at CHI St. Joseph College Station Medical Center. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with a vigil service following at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, at the church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen as the celebrant. The rite of committal will follow in the Cavanaugh Family Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Jane was born in Granger, TX, on March 16, 1936, to Adolph & Marie (Chytracek) Bartosh. She was a faithful member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Navasota serving in various capacities through the years.

Jane attended school in Granger, TX where she was a twirler graduating from Granger High School. She was a familiar face and dental assistant for many years at Dr. Butler’s dental office in Navasota, TX. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to those around her. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Charles E. Cavanaugh and Bryan J. Vicars; daughter, Patricia Ann Cavanaugh Mock; and son, Charles Edward “Beau” Cavanaugh, II.

Jane is survived by her grandsons, Kenneth Busse and wife Jessica, Kevin McCabe Busse, Charles Cavanaugh, III, and Christopher Cavanaugh; daughter-in-law, Janet Cavanaugh; great-grandson, Charlie Busse; and great-great-grandchildren, Carsyn Busse, Haygen Busse, and Holden Busse.

Serving as pallbearers are grandsons along with Glenn Duncan and Chuck Greenwood.

