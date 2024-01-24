TERRY BARTON SHARP 1949 – 2024

Our beloved Terry Barton Sharp, passed away at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Conroe Texas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, surrounded by their loving staff and sister- in-law, Peggy. He was born on Feb. 4, 1949, in Temple Texas to Scott and Izola Sharp.

Terry attended high school in Temple and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1968 and served proudly until his discharge in 1971. He served in Vietnam as a Radio Relay Operator for 11 months. He expressed that had he not been needed at home for his family, he would have continued in the Marine Corps until retirement. It can be said of Terry that he was born a Marine, knew he was going to join the Marines, and did become a fine Marine, indeed!

For most of his life, he worked as a meat cutter and shared many laughs with his customers. He loved fishing, reading, and Western movies. Terry enjoyed drawing with pencils, and you would find his counter filled with drawings of tropical trees on used envelopes. His computer was his best friend in later life when he found Google and learned to navigate to YouTube. He spent many hours traveling the world through the internet. You could always catch him enjoying a game of Mahjong, Chess, and/or Pool online. He also had a love for board games - especially Scrabble and Chess. He did not give an ear to a lot of music, but he did love a good Loretta Lynn song! Terry loved food and couldn’t pass up a great piece of fried chicken, meatloaf, pumpkin pie, Donna’s special peanut clusters, or Elaine’s banana bread. He loved it when his sister, Debbie, brought dinner over and they enjoyed a movie or catch-up time. Peggy was always up for a challenge when he threw her new requests to cook or bake and loved to see him eat! She could always expect a call the night after she left, stating there was a voice saying “Eat me, I’m here” from the refrigerator full of home-cooked meals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Izola Sharp, and the love of his life his wife Jackie Sharp, his stepson, Chad Kubeczka, and his very special brother-in-law, Jim Lee.

Terry is survived by his baby sister, Debbie Lee; brothers-in-law & wives, Jimmy & Elaine Morris, and Steve & Amy Morris; sisters-in-law & husbands, Peggy Morris Sharp & Bob Sharp, and Donna Morris Burzynski and Ted Burzynski. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews including Tammie Barnard, Valerie Vazquez, Kurt Sharp, Rock Morris, Conrad, Cole, and Kyle Burzynski, and Shelli Heathcott.

The service for Terry Sharp will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Independence Cemetery – 13367 FM 2620 – in Bedias, TX 77831. Pastor Robert Hogan is officiating and those serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Morris, Bob Sharp, Ted Burzynski, Steve Morris, Tim Asenbauer and Kurt Sharp.

Words cannot express how thankful we are for the time we had with him, and how sad we are that he is gone. But we do not sorrow as those who have no hope, because we know, and thank God that Terry is in our future!

In place of flowers, please send contributions/donations to Semper Fi & America’s Fund. Checks can be mailed to Semper Fi & America’s Fund 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057.

