Jesus Tijerina Jr. (Zeus), 39, was born in Hempstead, TX on February 19, 1982, and passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021, in College Station, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Catarino Palacios and Maria Santos De Leon; paternal grandparents, Jesus Tijerina and Guadalupe Lopez.

Zeus is survived by his mother, Maria Palacios de Tijerina and late stepfather Esequiel Gonzalez; father, Jesus Tijerina; two sisters, Silvia Tijerina and Diamantina Tijerina and husband Juan Renteria; brother, Gilbert Tijerina and wife Cynthia Dominguez Tijerina. Also leaving behind to cherish his memories are seventeen nieces and nephews and thirteen great nieces and nephews.

Zeus’ passion included artistry, philosophy, astrology, Greek mythology, and the list goes on, who never met a stranger. As a child he loved to sketch and play with childhood friends from his neighborhood. Zeus impacted more people than ever imaginable. Often, he would find friends from all walks of life.

Zeus was a caring tender-hearted man who loved his mother unconditionally. That love inspired him to become an impressive worldwide artist. Some of the best ways to sum up his presence; intellectual, very charming, undeniable laughter. His resilience under pressure. Nation loved, a true king. Zeus was priceless. He will be missed dearly, his life ended but his legacy lives on. A true inspiration to future generations.

Memorial Services will be set at a later date.

Funeral services entrusted to Rios Funeral Directors, 21036 Loop 494, in New Caney, TX.