Panthers begin season 3-1

HUNTSVILLE – Noah Bay led the Richards Panthers in a tough 70-35 loss at Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville Monday, Nov. 22.

Richards (3-1) struggled to find any offensive rhythm against the Lions who jumped out to a 22-15 first period lead. Bay led the Panthers with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jayden Tennison contributed with six points and three rebounds.

Colton McCarthy scored four and Liam Wilson added three. Cash Rotello rounded out the scoring with one.

RICHARDS – The Panthers pounced the Leon Cougars Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a 76-23 home-win.

Richards raced to a 31-3 opening period lead. Noah Bay once again led all scorers with 22 points, four rebounds, five steals and five assists. Tennison finished with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Other scoring leaders included Elijah Bay with a career best 15, and Wilson with nine.

The Panthers hosted the Legget Pirates Tuesday, Nov. 30. (results were not available at press time). Richards will compete in the Apple Springs tournament Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4. The Panthers play at Somerville 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.