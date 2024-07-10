JOSEPHINE BROOKS MYERS THOMPSON 1938 – 2024

Josephine “Jo” was born near Navasota, Texas on February 6, 1938 to Oscar and Aileen Brooks, the second child of what would become nine sisters. She attended Memorial Baptist Church in Navasota and was wed there to Donald Leland Myers in 1956. They had three children: Donald Myers, Jr., Brooks Myers, and Joy Come Johnson. Jo lived, worked in Nebraska, Iowa and several cities in Texas throughout her life, making many friends along the way.

In 1987 Jo met Dean Thompson at a Parent’s without Partners Dance in Pasadena, Texas. Their love for dancing brought them together and they married in in 1990 to begin a wonderful 34 years of marriage. Dean’s two children, Jeff Thompson and Bekki Thompson McClure, became her children as well. During those 34 years they took many trips and cruises to visit the beautiful sights in this world and to many dances across Texas. Many good friends made during all of these fun activities. Several of her special friends were greeting her at heaven’s gate.

Jo was a master gardener and in later years, enjoyed quilting with her Busy Bees quilting group. As an accomplished seamstress, she made many crafts and clothing for friends and family. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids participate in sporting events and was an avid Aggie sports fan, especially of women’s basketball.

Jo went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2024. She is survived by her husband, her children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and five sisters. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters, Caroline, Evelyn and Georgie. She will be missed by many.

The memorial service for Josephine Thompson will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Crestview, 2505 E. Villa Maria, in Bryan, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Brazos Valley Hospice or your favorite church or charity.