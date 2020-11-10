Juan Orduna Coronilla, 72, of Navasota, died Thursday evening, November 5, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 9677 Hwy 6, in Navasota. A parish rosary was recited beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass is being celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Elias Lopez as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Ignacio Coronilla, Juan Luis Coronilla, Adan Coronilla Jose Luis Coronilla, Cristian Coronilla and Erik Coronilla.

Juan was born Saturday, February 14, 1948, in San Luis De La Paz, GTO, Mexico, to Ignacio and San Juana Orduna Coronilla. He came to the United States as a young boy and had lived in Plantersville before moving to Navasota 23 years ago. Juan retired from the City of Navasota and enjoyed cooking on his grill, working his garden and loved to pickle his peppers, having done his last batch just two weeks ago. He was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marcelina Mendez; children, Ignacio Coronilla and wife Alma, Juan Luis Coronilla and wife Elisa, Carmen Briones and husband Joaquin, Adan Coronilla and wife Erica, Jose Luis Coronilla and wife Lucy, Mara Coronilla and Margarita Hernandez and husband Erik; grandchildren, Saul, Cristian, Cynthia, Celeste, Cristal, Coral, Isaac, David, Erik and wife Anayeli, Noami, Evelin, Alex, Jose Luis, Jr., JJ, Abril, Stephanie, Jared, Edgar, Eric and Joshua; great granddaughter, Maria Fernanda, along with numerous other relatives and a great number of friends.

