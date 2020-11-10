Donald Alvin Lewer, 88, of Washington, TX, went to his heavenly home on November 6, 2020, in Navasota, TX.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, TX.

All are welcome to the graveside service, which will be held 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham with Pastor Matthias Dinger of Trinity Lutheran Church of Navasota officiating. Social distancing will be encouraged, and face masks will be required at the service.

Don was born January 6, 1932, near Otisco, MN, to Alwin D. Lewer and Gertrude (Frisk) Lewer. He married Elizabeth Haynes on October 3, 1951, in Raymondville, TX.

Don and Beth Lewer were members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Navasota. As a boy in Minnesota, Don operated a team of large draft horses because large machines and tractors were not available during WWII. He later managed a large farm in the Rio Grande Valley, enjoyed flying and owned a small airplane, until moving the family to the Houston area in 1964.

Don never forgot his roots though, and for years grew a bountiful harvest of sweet corn in the backyard with seeds from his sister in Minnesota. Don shared that sweet corn, and friends and family all remember how good it tasted. He would always share with others and help anyone he could.

When Don worked as a supervisor on the Houston Ship Channel, he would sometimes take sailors off the freighters to shop for items they could take back home (translating in Spanish and Portuguese). He was an excellent mechanic and fixed vehicles, machines and appliances. Thankfully, he taught some of these skills to his sons. He always led by example and was extremely honest. As an insurance and retirement specialist the last twenty-five years of his career, Don won numerous awards from his peers. His clients respected and appreciated his integrity. Many were disappointed when he retired and considered Don a good friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Lewer, in September of this year; and son, Donald Bryce Lewer, in 2017.

Mr. Lewer is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dorothy Lewer of Sikeston, MO, David and Cheryl Lewer of Washington and Darrin and Marina Lewer of Cypress; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and T. Keith Glass of Washington; grandchildren, Kimberly Davidian, David Davidian, John Lewer, Adam Lewer, Daniel Lewer, Nancy Kluesner, Natalie Lewer, Nathan Lewer, Nolan Lewer, Don Glass and Tracey Glass; great-grandchildren, Megan Davidian, Ethan Carlyle, Emma Carlyle, Chloe Kluesner, Katelyn Kluesner, Madelyn Kluesner, Pierce Lewer, Porter Lewer, Primley Lewer, Nathan Lewer, Nickkai Lewer, Nigel Lewer, Landon Lewer, Lincoln Lewer and Jace Lewer.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be David Lewer, Darrin Lewer, Keith Glass, John Lewer, Adam Lewer, Daniel Lewer, Don Glass, and Ashton Brown.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Navasota.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com.