JUANITA KING

Juanita LeeJoyce King, 67, of Navasota, gained her wings and began eternal life with God on Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A homecoming celebration of Juanita’s life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Shiro, Texas. Interment will follow in the Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Richards.

Born in Richards, Wednesday, April 29, 1953, Juanita was the daughter of Marvin and Mae Eula Davis Sanders, Sr. She attended and graduated from Richards High School in 1972. Juanita was the loving wife of Horace King and together they shared 47 years of marriage. For 46 years she worked at Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation where her gift of care showed in her kindness and compassion towards the residents and their families. Her loving hands earned her a Navasota/ Grimes County Chamber of Commerce “Employee of the Year” designation as well the naming of a hallway at Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation “Kings Way” in her honor.

In addition to her special touch at work, Juanita was well known throughout the community and was a favorite customer of many local stores that she visited frequently for games of chance. She also enjoyed trips to the casinos.

Juanita was a member of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Shiro under the spiritual leadership of Rev. Andrew Sanders. She served the church faithfully from childhood to death as an usher and choir member.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Horace King; children, Wanda Pratt (Grady), Dylethia King (Roderick Wilson), and Jason King (Tracey Morales); grandchildren, Vanesha Wilcox, Joshua Lowery, Keandria Lowery, Jasmine Wilson, Jayla Wilson, and T’Asia King; great grandchildren, Kaiden Walker and Karsen Walker; plus her father, Marvin Sanders, Sr.; siblings, Rev. Andrew Sanders (Rhonda), Lessie Arrington (William), Mary Sanders, and Carolyn Sanders; nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

You are invited to sign the guest book and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.