KENNETH BASIL “KEN” PERKINS 1942 – 2024

Kenneth Basil “Ken” Perkins, 81, passed away peacefully at his horse farm in Simonton, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, on Jan. 13, 2024. He fought long and valiantly against many health issues, always “bouncing back” and surprising everyone with his strong will and determination. He will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved him, but especially by his family who adored and greatly admired him.

Ken was born in Olney, TX on Dec. 31, 1942, to Everett Basil Perkins and Irma Mozelle Perkins. When he turned one year old, the family moved to West Columbia, Texas where they lived for several years in a duplex across from the dressing rooms of the High School Football Stadium. This was his first exposure to the game of football, which he loved, and which became a big part of his life, and eventually the lives of his three sons.

Ken’s parents divorced when he was in Jr. High School, and he lived with his mom, but stayed a lot with his Granny while his mom worked. When his mother remarried, she moved to Angleton with her new husband, R.F. Rader, and Ken gained a stepsister, who coincidentally was named Ruth Ann. Ken remained in West Columbia to play football. He was a guard and tackle on varsity all four years in High School earning All-District and All-State honors. Ken graduated in 1961 and went to University of Houston on a football scholarship. He left U of H when he broke his pelvis in a car accident, and then received a scholarship to play football and was All-Conference at A & I in Kingsville. In 1965, Ken skipped graduating from A & I to sign with the Dallas Cowboys. He tore his Achilles tendon and eventually ended up signing with the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.

Ken married Jan Oglesby in the off-season, and they welcomed son, Tracy, in 1967. He re-injured his ankle and moved back to West Columbia and worked at Dow Chemical until taking a job in Houston with Signal Oil and Gas. Ken and Jan divorced in 1969, and he moved to Dallas, then to Waco, then back to Dallas.

Ken married Ruth Ann Moore in December 1971, just 3 months after meeting her. They lived in Dallas and West Columbia until finally landing back in Houston and buying a small gas distributorship. Sons #2, Todd and #3, Blake were born in 1973 and 1975. Ken and Ruth Ann started a life-long tradition of attending Sunday School and church with their boys and involving them in Vacation Bible School, church youth groups and trips wherever they were living. Since moving to Fulshear in 2011, their church home has been Second Baptist Church.

In 1979, Ken moved his family to Kingsville where he bought an oilfield services company. While living in Kingsville, he was involved in local politics (Mayor Pro Tem), coached soccer and Little League, owned a ranch and bred quarter horses, had a hunting lease where he entertained associates, helped the coaches at A & I with their football recruiting, and played in local celebrity basketball games, etc.

In 1987, Ken and Ruth Ann divorced, but remarried 8 years later when they were re-uniting to go to Todd and Blake’s college football games. Ken then moved his family and businesses to Ingram, Texas. By this time, he had started Ken Perkins Oil & Gas, Inc. (which is still in operation to this day and run by the boys, and Javelina Energy, Inc. which is run by Ruth Ann). Ken and Ruth Ann and Tracy spent many years traveling to Todd and Blake’s college games and a couple of years of pro-games with Todd.

Ken relished being a dad, but after the boys married and had their own children and he became a “Poppy,” he was ecstatic. He adored his grand babies and had special relationships with each of them.

After Ken started having some pretty serious health problems, including a massive hemorrhagic stroke in 2009, he and Ruth Ann moved to Fulshear, TX to be closer to the boys and their families. He really enjoyed being close to everyone, moved his business to Sugar Land, and bought a small horse farm in Simonton, Texas where the family spends holidays and celebrates birthdays. For many years, the entire clan had season tickets to the Astros and Texans games and have gone on family cruises every 3 or 4 years. He went on his last one this past July — wheelchair and all.

Ken was preceded in death by both his parents; his stepsister, Ruth Ann Henry; his father-in-law, John Etheredge; and his grandmother-in-law, Ruth Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Ann Moore Perkins; his three boys, Kenneth Tracy Perkins and wife, Cathy; Todd Everett Perkins and wife, Parrish; and Stephen Blake Perkins and wife, Delanna; his precious grandchildren (all Perkins), Kacy Nicole, Trey Taylor, Kaden Blake, Kendel Aaron, Noah David, and Kenley Noelle; mother-in-law, Laverne Wallingford Etheredge; sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Dan Thomas; nieces and nephews and many more who he considered “family.”

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sunrise Senior Living, Sara and Joe Acosta, José and Maria Bernal, the 6th floor nurses at Memorial Hermann Katy, the hospice nurses at the farm, Larry and Lynne Waldo, Ken’s neighbors at home, and the countless others who have helped them get through the last few years. All have gone above and beyond with their compassionate care, and the family is eternally grateful.

Per Ken’s wishes, there will be no service. As we write this, he has donated his brain to be a part of Boston University’s research of CTE. Ken was excited to be involved in this study alongside many athletes, veterans and others affected by head trauma.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in memoriam to the BU CTE Center. You may go to https://bit.ly/bu_cte and click on “Give.” Or you may call 617-358-9535. Ken would be honored.

Other donation options: JAVELINA FOOTBALL LETTERMAN’S ASSOCIATION https://javelinafootball.com/Donate SECOND LOVES KIDS ministry of Second Baptist Church online at www.second.org and click on “Give.”

2 Timothy 4:7-8: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.