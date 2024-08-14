KYRONE DEOWN MCDOWELL 1980 – 2024

Services for Kyrone D. McDowell were held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Stonehamville Community Church, 6092 CR 357, with the Rev. Walter Franklin, Pastor of the Yarborough Chapel and MeKenzie Chapel United Methodist Church, officiating.

Kyrone passed on July 29, 2024 at Houston's St. Luke Episcopal Hospital, following a brief illness. He was born a twin (Kyrone and Tyrone) to the parentage of Kenneth Johnson and Ruthia A. McDowell on Feb. 25, 1980 in Grimes County (Stoneham community).

"Mann," as he was affectionately referred to by family members, was a longtime member of the original named Stonehamville United Methodist Church; a graduate of Navasota ISD, Class of 1999, and he was also an eighteen-year employee of the Inspire Brands Corp. (Sonic Drive-in, Navasota).

Kyrone leaves to cherish fond memories with his mother, Ruthia A. M. and spouse Donnie Woods; twin brother, Tyrone and spouse Letisia C. McDowell of Spring, TX; and a sister, Jamicka R. McDowell of Houston, TX; relatives, George McDowell, Sr. (Evelyn) Temple-Killeen, TX, Thos. McDowell, Tyler, TX, nieces, nephews & other collateral relatives & friends.

Kyrone was laid to rest in the Stonehamville Cemetery, 6200 CR 357, Stoneham comm., by the Ashford & Oliver Mortuary of Navasota.