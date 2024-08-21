LANELL JEAN (MUELLER) SZYMCZAK 1952 – 2024

We celebrate the life and legacy of LaNell Jean (Mueller) Szymczak, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and a pillar of strength within her community who passed on August 13, 2024. Born on July 23, 1952, in Brenham, TX, LaNell graduated from Brenham High School in 1970, and dedicated over 40 years to a successful career in the banking industry, showcasing her precise, detail-oriented nature daily.

Known for her nurturing spirit, LaNell was a shining example of unconditional love and selflessness, always putting her family and friends first. Her home was a welcoming haven where she showered all who entered with warmth and hospitality. A true plant enthusiast, she could often be found tending to her flowers (particularly her iris’s, hydrangeas, periwinkles, and crepe myrtles), spending time with her beloved dogs, or simply relaxing on the porch swing, taking in the simple joys of life in Anderson, TX alongside her beloved husband, Leonard.

LaNell was a faithful member of St. Stanislaus Kotska Catholic Church, serving as a lector and in the church choir until recent years. LaNell adored the Christmas season, delighting in decorating her home and yard with festive splendor, spreading joy to all around her. She loved all the colors of God’s creation. Her grandsons, whom she lovingly called “Nanny’s boys,” held a special place in her heart, and she would move mountains for them without hesitation.

A Celebration of Life in honor of LaNell was held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Prior to the service, a Rosary took place Monday, August 19, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the church.

In keeping with her wishes, LaNell was laid to rest Tuesday, August 20, 2024, following the service in the church cemetery. As we bid her farewell, let us remember LaNell for her unwavering faith, kindness, and the everlasting love she shared with all those fortunate enough to know her. May her legacy continue to inspire and uplift us all. LaNell was preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Delta Mueller; sister, Carolyn Warmke and her husband Jerry Warmke; niece, Cammie Ganske; and sister-in-law, Barbara Szymczak.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 53 years, Leonard Szymczak; son Chris Szymczak and wife Shanna; grandsons, Harrison and Hudson Szymczak; brothers-in-law, Tommy Szymczak, Marion Szymczak and wife Evelyn, and Nathan Sechelski; sisters-in-law, Janice Sechelski and Diann Arterburn and husband Sid; and nieces and nephews, Brian Arterburn, Jeremy Arterburn, Gerard Szymczak, Eric Szymczak, Jeff Szymczak, Amanda Ghazi, Julie Sechelski, Lori Cobb, and Cabin Warmke.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Arterburn, Jeremy Arterburn, Gerard Szymczak, Eric Szymczak, Jeff Szymczak, Brandon Eisenman, Debbie Kimich, and Mike Harris. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Szymczak, Shanna Szymczak, Harrison Szymczak and Hudson Szymczak.

LaNell’s family wishes to thank the incredible team at Seasons Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Devotions Hospice, both in Conroe, for their unwavering compassion, love and care in providing a beautiful and peaceful transition following a very long and difficult struggle with dementia.

Memorials may be made to St. Stanislaus Kotska Catholic Church in Anderson.