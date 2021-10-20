Mr. L.E. Murry, 86 of Anderson, passed away quietly on October 4, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Navasota, Texas. Visitation was at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, with funeral services following at 3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home, Navasota. Visitation for family and friends was at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, Hwy 167 in Williana, LA. Monday, October 11, at 10:00 a.m. Burial followed in the church cemetery following the visitation at 11:00 a.m.

L.E. was born on August 11, 1935 in Williana, LA. to Denver Lee and Lucille (Slater) Murry, the oldest of 9 children. After graduating from high school in Dry Prong, Louisiana, L.E. worked for the railroad and then joined the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany for four years. After being discharged from the Army and having been trained in radar instrumentation, L.E. worked for several oil and gas companies such as Honeywell, Westinghouse, Cameron Iron Works, Aramco and Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia in electrical instrumentation. After living in Saudi Arabia and working for Saudi Aramco for 12 years, L.E. retired to ranch in Grimes County. There he raised Boer goats, Ostrich, Emu and cattle on his 100 acre ranch. At the same time he also worked for Aquilla Gas Company as the plant manager at the Holland Creek Plant in Anderson.

In L.E.’s spare day time hours, you would always find him with many of his retired buddies playing dominoes. If he wasn’t playing dominoes and the weather was right, he would be working up his garden with his tractor and cultivator to plant a large crop of watermelon and cantaloupe. Night time hours found L.E. & Sharon going out to eat, visiting friends in Texas and Louisiana, going to the casino or visiting with Sharon’s children and grandchildren. L.E. had many friends in Texas and enjoyed getting together with them for a cold beer. He was a good man and would give you the shirt off his back and then buy you a beer. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Sharon (Burge) Murry; brothers, W.D. (Paulette) Murry and Clayton (Linda) Murry; sisters, Lane (Floyd) Chelette and Carol Sue (Quincy) Carter; Sharon’s children: daughter, Terri (Dennis) Jannusch, son Steve (Lee) Roepke, granddaughter Andrea Roepke and great-granddaughter Hadley; grandson Taylor (Emmalee) Roepke and great-granddaughter Georgia. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews in Texas and Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents Denver and Lucille and brothers Charles Ray, Jimmy, Bobby and Wayne.

Pallbearers in Louisiana were Scott Carter, Lynn Chelette, Rodee Carter, Johnathon Walenta, and Buddy Norton. Honorary Pallbearers were Jim Westmoreland, Bill Konecny, Doug Thompon, Donnie Yargo, Steve Roepke and Terri Jannusch.

In lieu of fl owers, you are requested to make a Tribute Gift in his memory to The Parkinsons Foundation at Parkinson.org.