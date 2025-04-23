LESTER RAY PATTERSON SR. 1942 – 2025

Lester Ray Patterson Sr., 82 of Millican, passed away on Saturday, April 19, at his home where he was surrounded by his loving children. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:30 -7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. A celebration of his life will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 24, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Wheat Cemetery located in Millican. Rev. C. McAllister “Mac” Vaughn will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Lester was born in Alvin, Texas to William Henry Patterson and Myrtle Louise Worbington on September 28, 1942. He spent his younger years in Pasadena, Texas. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army where he served overseas in Germany. In 1961, he married the love of his life, Virginia, and they bought their first home together in Houston. It was there that they created their precious family to include four children.

In 1976 they moved their family to Millican and built a home in the country where they lived for 49 years. Lester followed his father’s footsteps by working as a pipefitter and instrument tech for Local Union No. 211 most of his adult life alongside his two brothers. He recently received his 60-year membership pin from Local 211, which he was very proud of. Lester worked in various areas in the state of Texas, including Houston, where he commuted to and from during the latter part of his career.

Lester loved hunting and fishing and most things outdoors. He was well known for wearing overalls while piddling around his farm which were often fastened with a zip tie if the clasp on the straps was broken. In his opinion, any and everything could be fixed with a zip tie. Lester’s youngest grandson found this to be so funny that he made a sticker for his Papaw to put on his truck window that read “Certified Zip Tie Technician”.

Lester loved country music and listened to it daily on his very own jukebox at home. Music could also be heard at his barn and around his swimming pool, even if no one was outside to hear it.

He and Virginia enjoyed fishing and traveling together, hosting family gatherings and spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Lester is survived by daughters, Tammy Falco and husband Gene; Robin Brietzke and husband David; son, Lester Patterson Jr. and wife Valerie; brother, Luther Patterson and wife Nancy; sister, Bonnie Steward; brother-in-law, Allen Terwilliger; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his parents, son Wesley David, sister Kay Terwilliger, and brother David Patterson.

Serving as pallbearers are Gene Falco, David Brietzke, Brian Gurka, Kevin Gurka, Josh Katkoski and Michael Norwood.

Honorary pallbearers are Don Worbington Jr. and Arnold Kroll.