HELEN TOLBERT LANG 1948 – 2025

Helen Tolbert Lang was born May 29, 1948 and passed away April 2, 2025. She resided in Houston, TX and made Navasota her homestead.

Helen was born and raised in Huntsville to George Tolbert and Elnora Gillespie Tolbert. She married James Lang Sr and, in their union, they had one son.

Left to cherish Helen’s memory are her son, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister and a host of niece’s, nephew’s and a loving daughter in law.

Flowers and cards can be sent to McDuffie's Mortuary,115 W Hamilton St., Houston, TX 77076.