Linda Crenshaw Kimich, 72, of Anderson, passed away Sunday, August 22, at her home. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 26, at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 27, in Peach Creek Cemetery located in the Peach Creek community just south of College Station. Rev. Steve Johnson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Linda was born in Bryan, Texas on July 16, 1949 to George Walter and Bess (Greene) Crenshaw. She married Leon Kimich, Sr., in Bryan, Texas on March 16, 1984 and together they had one son. Linda worked for and retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a prison guard.

Linda is survived by her husband, Leon Kimich; son and daughter-in-law, Leon, II and Ashley Kimich; brothers and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Reba Foursha and Gary and Flo Crenhaw; one grandchild, Jace Kimich; nephews, David Crenshaw and Anthony Foursha (and family); and niece Tricia Foursha.

Serving as pallbearers are David Crenshaw, Bernard Lee, Anthony Foursha, Jody Matejicek, Jeff Jobe and Alex Kimich. Honorary pallbearers will be Jace Kimich and Henry Abbott.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

