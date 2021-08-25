Mrs. Pamela Ann Karonka, 69, of Anderson, TX, passed away Saturday, August 14, in Dallas, TX with her daughters and sister by her side. A Graveside service and celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Pamela Ann Karonka was born in Liberty, Texas on June 19, 1952, the oldest of two children to Robert F. Tillman and Joyce (Knutson) Tillman. She spent her childhood years in Liberty, where she made lifelong friends created countless memories and had numerous stories to tell of their adventures. Pam moved to Lubbock, TX to attend Texas Tech University and eventually her path led her to Texas A&M, where she worked for over 25 years and became an avid Aggie football fan. She met many wonderful people at A&M over the years and was proud to support the work done in the Energy Systems Lab.

Pam valued being a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. In her spare time, Pam enjoyed being with her family, occasionally visiting casinos with her husband Arch, going to Galveston with her sister Karen to watch the waves and eat at their favorite restaurants, hanging out at the family lake house, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandbabies Mila, Emersyn, and Case. She was the best Mimi ever and loved telling the latest silly stories to any ear that would listen. Pam had a huge heart and was always moved by others life stories and accomplishments.

Pam is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Jorge Parra of Dallas, TX, Ashleigh and Justin Hill of Dallas, TX; sister, Karen Alexander of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Mila Parra, Emersyn Hill, Case Hill; and numerous beloved relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Jorge Parra, Justin Hill, Cody Alexander, Brent Alexander, Brett Madden, and Chris Thomasson.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of 33 years, Arch Karonka. She is terribly missed in this world, but we know that our Lord has welcomed her with loving arms into his glorious king