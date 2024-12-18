LOIS K. FINKE 1937 – 2024

Lois K. Finke, 87, of Navasota, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 12, 2024. Visitation with family and friends was held Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at Nobles Funeral Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary following at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen and Msg. Adam McClosky as celebrants. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

She was born on February 12, 1937, in Stoneham, Texas to Jake and Agnes Noski. Lois graduated from Anderson High School as Valedictorian.

She married Thomas Finke, and together they raised three daughters. Lois worked at Patout & Co. for 33 years and as a bookkeeper for her and her husband’s farm equipment business.

She enjoyed gambling, playing Keno & Bonco and attending the extracurricular activities of her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her husband of 69 years, Thomas Finke; her children, Paula Binford, Marla Gurka and her husband Danny; her grandchildren, Ricklyn Binford, Will Binford and his wife Haley, Amberly Gurka, Tyler Gurka and his wife Abbie; her great-grandchildren, Farrah Sechelski, Stetson Binford, Bristyn Binford, and Halston Binford; her sister, Pauline Boehm; and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Agnes; her daughter, Pam Finke; and her son-in-law, Rickey Binford.

Serving as pallbearers are Will Binford, Tyler Gurka, Todd Ubanoski, Louis Zeitz, Rodney McLaurin, and Don Sowell. Also serving as an honorary pallbearer is Stetson Binford.

The family would like to give special recognition to Enhabit Hospice and nurses Emily and Joyce for their care.