MARSHA CAROL WOLK 1942 – 2024

Marsha Carol Wolk of Navasota, TX passed away peacefully on June 4 2024 in Bryan, TX.

Marsha was born on November 15, 1942 in Navasota, Texas to Joe and Elizabeth Wolk. She was a lifelong resident of Navasota and Grimes County and was a beloved member of the community.

Marsha graduated from Navasota High School and the University of Texas in Austin. She worked for many years at JC Penny in retail sales, where she earned the recognition of management and customers for her attention to detail and her kind disposition.

Marsha lived an amazing life of dedication. She loved her friends and family. She was proud of her family and all that they were able to accomplish in Navasota. And she was a faithful member of the United Orthodox Synagogue in Houston.

Marsha also loved people, most especially children. She tutored children for many years in her home and treated each and every one as though they were the most important person in her life. If the parents had trouble paying, she helped the children, nonetheless. Each child under her care received her love and attention (and lots of snacks). She treated them all as if they were her own.

Marsha was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joe and Elizabeth Wolk; her brother, Julian Wolk. She is survived by numerous friends and family members throughout the United States and Canada.

Most important to Marsha were three very special people in Navasota: Dr. C.H. Prihoda, who was her longtime physician as well as a very dear and attentive friend; Sheilah Prihoda, who Marsha depended on, confided in and loved like a beloved sister; and her dear dear friend Brandon Eisenman, who became to Marsha like a son, father and dedicated caregiver. These three angels gave her the loving dedication and attention for which Marsha loved and cherished each of them.

Family and friends would like to express their gratitude to Hudson Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center and also to Senior Helpers. Marsha was in good hands when she needed it most.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marsha may be made to United Orthodox Synagogues, 9001 Greenwillow St., Houston, TX 77096 or a charity of your choice.