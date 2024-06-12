JAMES LEWIS 1945 – 2024

James Barron Lewis, father, fisherman and friend died peacefully at his home in Anderson, TX on March 31, 2024, Easter Sunday. He has been reunited with the love of his life, Mary Jane Jamison, who preceded him in death.

The world has lost a legendary angler. Those who knew him, would recall Jim lived by his most iconic phrase, “as long as it doesn’t interfere with my fishing!” Jim chased Atlantic salmon and steelhead from the northwestern US through the eastern Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Quebec where he netted a personal best 37 pounder (with the help of best mate Paul Francoeus). He fought with monster sea run browns in Tierra Del Fuego, Argentina, and while there managed to pull a 22-pound Chinook Salmon from the Rio Grande River. Chinook Salmon don’t usually spawn in that river. Legendary! Most of his fishing adventures were spent with his brother Bill “Wink” Lewis and son, Robert Lewis who live on to tell his tales.

Jim bred and trained dogs for 45 years and operated a kennel specializing in hunting breeds and upland field dogs. He was happiest outdoors where it was fishing or hunting with dogs.

He bravely served in the US Army for two tours in Vietnam and proudly thanked every service member he ever encountered for their honor and courage. Jim was the son of Harry A. Lewis, Jr., Sargant Major, U.S.M.C., Ret. and Lael S. Lewis a loving mother and the strength of the Lewis family.

Fish on Dad!