MARY JO SZYMCZAK KENNEDY 1943 – 2024

Mary Jo Szymczak Kennedy, 81, of Anderson, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan.

A gathering of family and friends was held Monday, November 4, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church, 1511 Hwy 90, in Anderson. A parish rosary followed at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating Mary Jo's life took place 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Adam S. McClosky as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Amber Fox, Bailey Fox, Logan Szymczak, Cody Szymczak, Josie Risinger, James Szymczak, Frank Szymczak, Matt Canatella, Chad Novark and Matthew Cervantes.

Mary Jo was born October 26, 1943 in Navasota to Gus and Josephine Palasota Canatella. A lifelong resident of Grimes County, Mary Jo graduated from Navasota High School in 1962. She married James Frank Szymczak and they had four sons. She worked for many years as a teacher's assistant for Richards ISD and retired from TDCJ. After her first husband died, she married James Kennedy. Mary Jo enjoyed her trips to the casinos, buying lottery tickets, sitting in her rocking chair and enjoying the outdoors, but her greatest love was spending time with her family. She dearly loved her four sons and considered her grandchildren the greatest gift she ever received.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband James Frank Szymczak and sister Minnie Marie Crouch.

Survivors include her husband, James Kennedy; sons, Frank Szymczak and wife Jennifer, Clifford Szymczak and wife Tammy, Patrick Szymczak and Tim Szymczak and wife Debbie; a brother Charlie Canatella and wife Lou Ann; a brother-in-law, Frank Crouch and grandchildren Taylor Ramirez and husband Oscar, Josie Risinger and wife Jillian, James Szymczak, Frank Szymczak, Jr., Amber Fox and husband Bailey, Logan Szymczak and Cody Szymczak.