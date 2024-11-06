LARRY JOE STEWART 1959 – 2024

Larry was born on the 18th of August 1959 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Wanda Maxine (Morris) Stewart and Ronald Lee Stewart.

He passed away peacefully on the 7th of October, 2024 at the Methodist Specialty and Liver Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas after a prolonged illness.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lee Stewart; brothers, Ray Lee Stewart and Scotty Dean Stewart; sister, Sherrie Lynn Harrison; grandmothers, Exie Maxine (Morrison) Morris, Eunice Mae Schibi, Mary Lee Harrison; grandfathers, Leonard Lee Morris, William Lawrence Stewart, Archie Harrison.

He is survived by his mother, Wanda Maxine Harrison of Navasota; and sister, Melissa Gargotta-McCullar of Houston, Texas.

A Celebration luncheon will be held on the 9th of November, 2024, 12:30 p.m., at Stoneham Global Methodist Church which will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m.

Honorary Pallbearers are Leonard Morris, Jacky Morris, Danny Fortune, Jeremy Morris, Wayne Harrison, Les McCullar.