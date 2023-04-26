MARY KNOWLES (STEWART) O’KEEFE 1934 – 2023

O’KEEFE

Mary Knowles (Stewart) O’Keefe grew up in the little town of Navasota, Texas. Her favorite coffee mug stated, “Navasota- it’s where my story began,” and for her it began on Wednesday, October 24, 1934. She graduated from Navasota High School in 1953. Mary followed her brother to SMU in Dallas and graduated with a degree in Speech and Hearing.

In August 1957, she married James D. “Jim” O’Keefe from Jacksonville, TX who was attending Southwestern Medical School. Now, as Mary K. O’Keefe, she taught the oral deaf in the Dallas Public Schools while her husband continued his medical training.

They moved to Little Rock, AR for Jim to complete a residency in cardiology. While there, Mary K. worked as a speech pathologist at the Easter Seal Agency and at the Jacksonville Rehabilitation Center. In July of 1962, Jim selected San Antonio to practice his newly acquired skills. Mary K. was now free to raise a family, run the house, keep the books, invest, and have dinner ready for the uncertain time the physician would end his long day.

After a 31-year practice, Jim retired, and they moved to Tierra Linda Ranch outside of Kerrville. Mary K.’s favorite avocation was to put thoughts into the written word, but family and friends were important. Her forte was to gather laughter with the special groups that formed around her.

Mary K. was predeceased by her parents, Dr H.L. Stewart, and Bessie Ruth Stewart; and her brother Homer L. Stewart Jr. who always looked after his little sister. On February 1, 2002, her husband of nearly 45 years, James D. O’Keefe succumbed to complications from cancer. She often mentioned how they would listen to endless hours of music on their vinyls and of how she loved to hold his hand. Their beloved friend Estelle Butler, who was part of the family, passed away in 2020.

In 2008, Mary K. made her final move to Trophy Club to live in the Mil House (Motherin- law) next to her son, Kavin and his wife Ann who both took such good care of her heart. She is also survived by her daughter Kathleen Gensman, and by her son Michael O’Keefe and wife Katrina; by her two grandsons Nick Gensman and Garrett O’Keefe; and granddaughter Kaitlyn Hostetler, her husband Josh, and sons Elliot and Sebastian. She loved her niece Sherri (Stewart), married to Sid Whitner. The Whitener’s have two children. Kristen, married to Nate Gustafson with children Nora, Elia and Colby, and Megan, married to Kenneth Siddall with children Bailee, Breckin, and Briggs. She also loved her nephew Lockett Stewart, married to Rebecca and their two children Anne and Matthew.

Mary K. was grateful for those good friends whom she loved as family: Grear and Stacy Howard and their sons Blake (wife Rachel and children Connor and Hallie) and Taylor (wife Trudy and children Virtie and Emily); and finally, those special grandchildren-in-heart Lauren Argomanix with sons Greyson and Aiden, as well as Markeith Wesley and his little daughter Taliyan Lynn. Lastly, she asked that the kind, gentle, bright friend –Joe Bates—be acknowledged. The two shared an extraordinary friendship.

Mary K. Stewart O’Keefe passed away onApril 17, 2023 at the Harbor Center in Southlake, TX. There will be a Celebration of her Life on 12:00 p.m., May 20, 2023, at the Trophy Club Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tree be planted, or that you make a donation to the Tierra Linda Volunteer Fire Department at 406 Oak Alley, Kerrville TX 78028 or the charity of your choice.