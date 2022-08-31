Matt Karkoska, 36, of Navasota, passed away August 17, 2022. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at Millican United Methodist Church with the Rev. Heather Leyland officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Matt was born in Bryan, TX, on June 22, 1986. He began bowling when he was 6 years old and later belonged to the Bryan/College Station Bowling Association where he won many trophies and awards. After graduating from Navasota High School, he went on to serve his country in the US Air Force. Matt loved playing his guitar, playing chess, and reading. He loved animals and was always feeding strays. He was also a member of Millican United Methodist Church.

Matt is survived by his mother Gloria Karkoska; birth mother, Malinda Mummey; brothers, Joseph Colquitt and wife Bertha, Marcus Colquitt and wife Brittany, and Harley Colquitt; cousin that was like a brother, Paulie Karkoska; uncles, Michael Karkoska and wife Karen, Marshall Karkoska and wife Tina Lynn, David Karkoska and wife Sandra, and Dennis Karkoska; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Paul Karkoska.

Matthew was a very compassionate person always thinking of others. He was a wonderful caregiver to Paul and Gloria, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten.

The family invites you to leave fond memories or kind words at www. noblesfuneral.com.

KARKOSKA