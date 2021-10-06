Mr. LeRoy William Long, 81, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, October 3, at ParkPlace Assisted Living in Bryan. A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 7, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Rev. Henry Sanders officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

LeRoy was born in Warren, OH, on August 31, 1940 to Howard and Doris Long. As a boy, he enjoyed working outdoors with his dad, riding a tractor at a young age. After graduating high school, he worked as a butcher, followed by a 30-year career at Packard Electric, a GM company. After he retired, he worked for the railroad and then CPL of Bryan. When his sons were teens he was a Boy Scout leader. He was also involved with the Elks and was a Mason. All things he enjoyed but no doubt his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Doris Long; son Michael LeRoy Long and grandson Michael LeRoy Long, II.

LeRoy is survived by his sister, Patricia Abbott of Leavittsburg, Ohio; children, Martha Long of Phoenix, Arizona, Monte Long of Vienna, Ohio, Melodie (Long) Linder and husband, Eric Linder of Navasota, Texas; grandchildren Miranda Julian and husband Daniel, Chelsey Roberts and husband Scott, Hannah Sanchez and husband Justin, Bethany Linder, Abigail Geraldo and husband Joshua, Graceanna Linder and Sarah Linder; seventeen great-grandchildren and one nephew.

