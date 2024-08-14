NINA DANFORD LONIS 1931 – 2024

Nina Danford Lonis, 93, of Navasota, met Jesus on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Navasota. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2024, in Morton Cemetery in Richmond. Services are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Nina Faye was born to William Robinson and Mary Etta Ross Robinson in Brazoria, TX. She was the last of six children to be born in the Robinson family, making their family complete.

Nina went on to attend several different schools but graduated from Angleton High School in 1949. A year later, she married Carl Danford. Nina and Carl had two children, Mary Dralyn and Carl Dane.

Nina later furthered her education earning her Associate in Arts from Brazosport College in 1973 and her Bachelor of Science in education at The University of Houston in 1975. She taught fifth grade in Freeport for a few years and dearly loved her students. To this day, she kept letters, cards and more that her students so graciously gave to her.

After the sudden passing of Carl, Nina later married Donald Lonis and they built a wonderful life together. Nina was very adventurous and loved to travel while also opening her own children’s boutique. She was known for her amazing artistic abilities and could often be found in her “craft room” either painting, sewing or working on one of her many projects.

Nina is dearly missed by many and will always be remembered as such a classy lady who loved to shop and never got in much of a hurry in life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Etta Robinson as well as her siblings, Cletus Weldon Robinson, Opal Juanita Robinson/ Carlton, William Haney Robinson, Coleen Barbara Robinson/ Bush and Alvin Amos Robinson; husbands, Carl Danford and Donald Lonis; by her children, Mary Dralyn Zwahr and Carl Dane Danford.

Nina is survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren as well numerous nieces and nephews.

Granddaughter, Staci Rotello and her family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Allumine Hospice and the Navasota Nursing Facility for the outstanding care given and shown to Nina.