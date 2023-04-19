OBIE GLENN HARMAN 1935 – 2023

Obie Glenn Harman, age 87, passed away at his home in Richards surrounded by family on Sunday April 9, 2023.

Obie was born August 6, 1935 to Henry E. Harman and Gatsey E. Harman (Foster). Obie attended Richards school district. Following high school Obie attended Sam Houston State University, graduating in 1959.

After college Obie joined the Marine Corps. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California and was honorably discharged in 1963. Upon returning from the Marine Corps Obie went to work for Texas Department of Corrections as a farm manager, retiring after 28 years.

Upon retirement Obie enjoyed gardening, working his cows, and driving his old Massey Ferguson tractor. He was often seen at various school activities supporting his grandchildren. Obie was an active member of Richards Masonic Lodge 1116 for 60 years. He was also a member and supporter of American Legion, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Shriners Association, and the Grimes County Crime Stoppers. Obie was a lifetime member of Union Grove Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, committee member, and was also the treasurer for 27 years.

Obie is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gatsey; his son, Mark Harman; and his brother, Jerry Harman.

Obie is survived by his wife, Lou Nell; his son, Scott; grandchildren, Cody Harman and his wife Marisa, Brailey Harman, and Carley Lee; great-grandson Peter Harman.

The funeral was held at Union Grove Baptist Church Friday, April 14.

Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com.