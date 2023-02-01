PAULINE HAMMONS 1920 – 2023

Mrs. Pauline Hammons, 102 years of age, passed away January 24, 2023, at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bryan, Texas. A viewing was held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Home in Navasota, Texas followed by graveside services at 1:00 p.m. at the Courtney Cemetery in Courtney, Texas. The Rev. John Montgomery officiated. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Pauline was born in Goodrich, Texas to Elva and Oly Thrash on December 28, 1920. The family later moved to Houston, Texas.

Pauline married B. F. Hammons on December 7, 1940. Three daughters were born of this union. Pauline and B. F. were married for 62 years until his death. She was employed at the Johnson Space Center in Clear Lake, Texas for 9 years during the moon landings.

Pauline was a wonderful pianist for several churches through the years, including Lynn Grove United Methodist Church. She was a master quilter, and her other talents included oil painting, sewing, and cooking.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, husband B. F.; and brother, Douglas Thrash.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Hammons of Bryan, Texas, Linda English (Mike), of Austin, Texas, and Kathy Irwin (Dave) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Erica Tucker, Scott Irwin, and Kathryn Irwin; three great grandchildren, Peyton, Jax, and Evan; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family thanks the staff at Legacy and Allumine Hospice for her care, and also her quilting buddies and church friends for their support.

Donations in memory of Pauline may be made to the Courtney Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 1593, Navasota, Texas 77868.

The family invites you to leave kind words or fond memories at www.noblesfuneral.com.