T. H. "Chico" Godfrey, 91, of Anderson, passed away Friday, January 28, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station. Visitation with family and friends will be held from 9:00 to II :00 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with a celebration of his life inunediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Joe Hejl will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Chico was born in Eden, Texas on July 10, 1930 to George Richard and Velma (Hearin) Godfrey. He married Madelin Barbara Mock on February 23, 1952 in Houston and together they had four children. Chico ran a dairy in Anderson for many years and then started hauling milk. Once he stopped hauling milk he staited hauling and working cattle. If someone had rank cattle they knew to call Chico a~ they knew he would get them caught. In his older years he was the one to call when you wanted to buy cattle.

The word "retirement'' simply wasn't in his vocabulary ... he was still getting in the saddle in his 80's! Chico was as genuine as they come. He'd give you a straight-up honest opinion and didn't sugar coat anything, yet he was gracious and respectful in doing so. He is perhaps best known for being one of the last true American cowboys.

He is survived by his wife of ahnost 70 years, Madelin Godfrey; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Wanda Godfrey and George and Brenda Godfrey; daughter, Wanda lmhoff; grandchildren, Chad Imhoff, Stewart Imhoff, Cannen Imhoff, Holly Harris, Kim Staab, Shelly Mason, Brandy Duncan, and Justin, Jared and Holly Schroeder; 23 great-grandchildren, three great, great-grandchildren and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Pete Godfrey; and brothers Clay and George Richard Godfrey.

