Robert Dean (“Bob”) Cleveland, 86, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Houston Hospice February 15, 2022. He was born at home on December 10, 1935 in Iola, Texas, the only child of Paralee Dean Cleveland and Robert Earley Cleveland.

Bob was a graduate of Iola High School and Sam Houston State University (BBA, Business Administration, 1957), where he was a member of the Ravens social group. After graduating from college, he began a career in the insurance industry working for Great Southern Life, Bankers Life of Nebraska, and Bayly, Martin and Fay. Bob was also a long-time member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church where he served as an usher and member of the Pathfinders Sunday School class.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Kay.

He is survived by his son Kenneth and his wife Wendy, son David, and his four grandchildren Yuri, Roman, Christine and Kimberly. He also leaves a large circle of close loving friends.

We wish to thank doctors, nurses and caregivers at the Village of River Oaks, Methodist Hospital, and Houston Hospice for their kindness and care over the past months.

A memorial service will be held in the Chapelwood United Methodist Chapel, 11140 Greenbay Drive, Houston, TX 77024, at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19. A private interment will take place at a later date at Zion Cemetery in Iola.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness (PO Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297, www.fightingblindness.org), the Chapelwood Foundation, or charity of your choice.