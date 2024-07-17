ROGELIO MORALES, SR. 1963 – 2024

Roy Morales, 60, of Navasota, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Grimes County. Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m., and the Rosary was recited at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2024, all services at Christ Our Light Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery of Navasota. Services are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Roy was born on Wednesday, August 21, 1963, in Laredo, Texas to his parents Miguel E. Morales and Esperanza Morales Garcia. His family eventually moved to Grimes County, which he considered home. Roy loved life. You never saw him without a smile on his face. He was an adventurous young man never meeting a stranger. He was a person that would do anything for you. He was very interested in all kinds of cars from the earliest models to the latest and fastest car around. Roy loved classic cars like his Corvettes and Cadillac. He liked to share his love for music with his family and friends. Roy was one of a kind when it came to storytelling; he had your attention for hours. This guy could not be tied down to the indoors; he was always seeking adventures outdoors.

His parents, Miguel Morales and Esperanza Morales Garcia precede Roy in death.

He is survived by his children, Robert and wife Yvette Dela Torre, Rogelio Jr. and wife Cynthia Morales, Chad Morales, Justin Morales, Dylan Golden, and Raven Morales; his brothers and sisters, Mike and wife Teresa Morales, Juan Manuel Morales, Robert Morales, Esperanza and husband Silvano Gomez, Carolina and husband Danny De La Paz, and Sergio Morales; his nine grandchildren; and other family and close friends.

Serving to honor Roy’s life as Pallbearers are Robert Dela Torre, Rogelio Morales Jr., Chad Morales, Justin Morales, Ricky Guitron, Jaden Morales, and James Morales. Serving as Honorary Pallbearer was Dylan Golden.