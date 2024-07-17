VIRGINIA JUANETTE GAYDON 1938 – 2024

Virginia Juanette Gaydon, 85, left this world to be with her beloved husband and daughter on Tuesday morning July 9th 2024. She was a devoted wife, a devout Christian, and a most cherished Mammaw to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Juanette was born on July 17, 1938 in Malakoff, TX to Miles and Juanita Vannoy. On March 16, 1957 she wed the love of her life, John A. Gaydon in Palestine, TX, and in time they had a beautiful baby girl, Jana.

Juanette had a diverse work history. In Palestine she was a paralegal as well as a court reporter, she could still write shorthand! They eventually moved to Navasota in 1975 where she worked as a bookkeeper, she worked at Interstate for some years, and she was a unit clerk at the CHI hospital in Navasota lifting spirits of all she came across, brightening everyone’s day with her beautiful smile.

Mammaw was the sweetest woman you’ll every have the privilege of knowing. She would do anything for anyone. She was a hoot, and always knew how to make you laugh. Juanette could cheer you up on the darkest of days. You could always find her in the kitchen, she was an excellent cook, with a toothpick in her mouth and a glass of tea on the counter. She loved her family most of all, her tea, her lipstick, and her Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream.

She leaves our family with memories abound and a heart full of her never ending love. She was a beautiful soul that will be so dearly missed by us all.

Juanette is preceded in death by the love of her life, John A. Gaydon, and her beloved daughter Jana Lannette Dominguez.

She is survived by her cherished grandchildren Jason Dominguez and wife Alma, Johnnie Dominguez III and wife Heather, and Jennifer Estrada and husband Matthew, as well as her great-grandchildren, Briana Diaz, Aidan and Ian Rueda, James Estrada, Jayce and Addison Dominguez, McKinley, Riley, and Zane Dominguez.

Serving to honor Juanette’s life as Pallbearers are grandsons Jason and Johnnie Dominguez III, great grandsons Aidan and Ian Rueda, great son in-law Matthew Estrada, and Marcus Young.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., until the time of service at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2024, both at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.