Mr. Samuel “Sam” Quaye Ofori, 71, of Navasota, passed away Wednesday, December 22, at UTMB in Clear Lake, Texas. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held this Saturday, January 8, at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be provided Saturday morning via www.noblesfuneral.com. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Originally from Accra, Ghana, Sam resided in Navasota from 1989 to present. He was most known for his laughter, good energy, dependability, hard work, and most importantly his love for family. As a pastime, he enjoyed fishing, taking care of his farm animals, and traveling. Sam also drove for Navasota ISD for some time and most knew his as “Mr. Sam” along with his distinct accent. His love for travel and out-going personality led him to pursue his career in transportation.

Sam dedicated most of his time to his wife, Dolores Ofori, when she took sick and never left her side until his sudden passing. His Christian faith as a Jehovah’s Witness was unwavering which reinforced his bible based hope to one day live free from pain, suffering and death (Revelation 21:4). He will be truly missed by all family and those close to him.

Sam is survived by his wife, Dolores Ann Ofori; sons, Martin Hill (Shauna), Benjamin Ofori, David Hill, Abram Ofori, and Roy Hill; daughter, Valeria Mistretta (Anthony); grandchildren, Kadyn, Erinn, Bobby, Brielle, Nehemiah, Aiyana, Mina and Moses; brothers, Daniel Anyetei Larsey and Samuel Borketey Okraku and sisters Vida Momoh Afotey, Paulina Dede Ashiritie, Mary Atswei Ashiritie and Esther Borteley Okraku.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Comfort Oduah Kpabifio and Emmanuel Ofori Quaye.

