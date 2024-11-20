SHIRLEY ROSE (CRUNDWELL) KEISLER 1945 – 2024

Shirley Rose (Crundwell) Keisler, 79, affectionately known as Mema, passed into the arms of Jesus on November 16, 2024, after a short illness, surrounded by her loved ones in Kingsland, Texas. Born on May 17, 1945, in Navasota, Texas, Shirley was the only child of H.S. and Ruby (Sledge) Crundwell and naturally her parent’s prized jewel.

Shirley's journey began in the small town of Navasota, she learned to play piano, loved animals, and faithfully attended the First Baptist Church where she was baptized after accepting Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Shirley was rarely lonesome for siblings, having many cousins right next door who provided childhood companionship and with grandparents, aunts and uncles nearby she also experienced the consistent love of extended family adding many cherished memories.

During her Senior year Shirley encountered the love of her life on a blind date at a Christmas dance. The connection to that U.S. Army soldier, Lonnie Keisler, was instantaneous and they were quickly engaged. Shirley graduated from Navasota High School May 1963, married Lonnie June 29, and immediately embarked on a life filled with love and travel as they moved to Germany shortly thereafter. The major change from “small town” life to living abroad only added to Shirley's resilience and strength. As a soldier’s wife and a mother, that strength allowed her to create a nurturing home, even when her role was both “Mama” and “Daddy”. Her resilience was evident as she gracefully adjusted to life in various locations, including Alabama, Iran, Colorado and others with each of Lonnie's military assignments. After 18 years, Shirley returned to her Texas roots, making her family’s home in Cedar Park for over 20 years and eventually retiring to the Highland Lakes area.

Professionally, Shirley was as versatile as she was flexible. Her career spanned several roles: a bank teller, a diligent worker at Abbott Labs, a successful Avon Lady, your friendly Tupperware Lady, and a dedicated U.S. Postal Clerk. Above all, Shirley will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who effortlessly managed the family's needs, ensuring that every house they lived in was filled with warmth and love.

In her retired years, Shirley and Lonnie loved visiting with cousins and taking occasional casino trips. Shirley’s love for TV was well-known, with a particular fondness for old sit-coms and movies, Little House on the Prairie and a favorite, The Golden Girls. Due to physical limitations in her later years, television was her favorite form of entertainment. She also cherished her conversations with loved ones near and far, always eager to hear about their lives, often saying, “tell me something”. Her favorite phrase, "Super!" would light up the room whenever she was pleased. Shirley's passion for Elvis Presley's music began during her early teens and remained a constant source of joy right up to her final moments.

Those who knew her best described Shirley as funny, stubborn, generous, and passionate. Her understanding and forgiveness were unwavering. Her love was fierce and her laughter filled every space she inhabited. She was a devoted daughter, faithful wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother and proud great-grandmother.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, H.S. and Ruby (Sledge) Crundwell; her beloved husband of 42 years, Lonnie Keisler; and her son, Kevin Keisler.

Her legacy continues through her loving family: daughter Brenda Gumbert and husband Richard; grandson Trenton Gumbert and wife Kate; granddaughters Ashley Holbrook and husband Steven, and Savanna Hawkins and husband Jeff; and her cherished great-grandchildren Chamren, Brayden, Serenity, Aubrey, Aynslee, Harper, Hudson, Elizabeth, Blakelynn, Dawson, and Calliope. The family circle recently grew even larger with the arrival of her great-great-grandbaby Mariela Sage, who will learn of her great-great-grandmother's extraordinary life through shared stories, pictures and memories.

Shirley Rose (Crundwell) Keisler lived a life marked by love, laughter, and an steadfast commitment to her family. Her memory will be held dear in the hearts of those fortunate enough to know her. Shirley's life is a testament to the beauty of a life well-lived and the enduring impact one person can have on so many. She will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide us. We take comfort in being assured God has blessed her with two new knees, she is dancing in Heaven and we will see her again.

The family would like to give special recognition to those who cared for Shirley so lovingly during her final time with us. Our thanks and sincere appreciation goes out to the dedicated nurses at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, the awesome caregivers and staff at Windchime Assisted Living, and the compassionate team of New Century Hospice.

Visitation is Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Harrell Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2024, at Harrell Funeral Home (145 Texas Avenue) in Kingsland, Texas 78639.