SUSAN CLEORA KLINE 1949 – 2024

Susan Cleora Kline, 74, of Iola, Texas passed away peacefully October 4, 2024 surrounded in love. She was born November 25, 1949 in Lawrence County, PA to Charles Junior Jordan and Erla Anna McFarland Jordan. Sue was known and loved by many.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 48 years, Russell Edward Kline; her four children, Russell Kline Jr., Erik Kline, Reneé Linder and son-in-law, Steve and Valency Harmon; and son-in-law, Nick; her sister, Rosanna Saldivar; and brother-in-law, Michael.

Grandchildren and great grandchildren: Brittany (Will) Schroeder, their children, Jethro, Violet and Penelope; Priscilla (Derek) Duke, their children, Rosezella, Zander, Abel, Raylynn, Samantha, and Piper; Caleb Linder; Jordan Wren; Harley (Tyler) Fletcher and their children, Autry, Swacey, Waylon and Daley; Christina Harmon and children Gatlin and Doc; Rachel (Ethan) Farquhar and children Arabella and Eden; Wesley and (Alicia) Kline; Seth Kline; Bethany Kline; Jake Treviño; Josh (Cheyenne) Treviño; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; along with dear friends whom she included easily into her chosen family.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Sue Kline was a tenacious woman that faced life’s obstacles with grit, loyalty, and humor. She was a childhood cancer survivor. Sue met the love of her life, Russell Kline, on a blind date at the local VFW and was smitten with him immediately. Throughout their marriage they were an inspiration and model to many others and fervently dedicated to one another.

Her marriage and partnership with Russell were a constant source of joy and strength, they took care of each other with humor and a sense of loyalty and care. They were a team and enamored with one another.

Sue and her husband moved their 4 children from Pennsylvania to Texas, early in their marriage, with limited support and resources in search of better opportunities for their family. She faced these challenges boldly and was always willing to do the next right thing for her family. She worked many years for GTE as an operator and MidSouth Electric co-op in dispatch, where she was beloved by her coworkers. Sue and Russell often worked shifts at different times of the day in order to balance taking care of their work and home life. Even though this wasn’t easy, they were a team and with Sue’s exceptional managing skills she ran a tight ship at home, handling things in an skillful way and continually sharing all her love to her kids and family. She was known for her faith during difficult times which was a source of comfort for her family and those around her. She had God as her strong foundation, Jesus as her savior, and was very active in every church community she attended throughout the years, most recently being Zion Methodist. Once retired, Sue and Russell enjoyed adventuring together immensely. The years of her life are marked with memorable trips with her husband and family to West Texas, the Hill Country, or back to Pennsylvania and surrounding states to visit family and friends. She loved her various adopted pets throughout the years. Her loyalty to family and the investments she made into their lives will forever leave a mark. She kept a giant calendar on her pantry door full of birthdays and important family events and made a point to acknowledge those celebrations. Often, she could be heard updating others on the latest great grandchild born and the increasing numbers of their clan or proudly bragging about the latest accomplishment of a family member.

To know Sue was to be invited in, be it a season or for the long haul.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Zion Methodist Church of Iola. Interment will follow at Enon Cemetery in Iola.

Floral arrangements may be sent to Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station.