THERESA DIEHL 1958 – 2023

Theresa Diehl, 65, of Plantersville, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A gathering of family and friends was held from 5-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 8227 CR 205 at FM 1774. A parish rosary led by Nancy Shaw followed at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal followed in St. Mary Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Larry Diehl, Hunter Diehl, Rodney Yorek, Jason Diehl, Tyler Diehl, Phillip Diehl, Jr. and Johnny Mattern. Named as honorary pallbearers are Martin J. Diehl, Charles Yorek, Charles Wymola and Alfred Diehl.

Theresa was born Oct. 15, 1958, in Navasota to Jacob “Jack” and Ruby Tomkivits Diehl of Plantersville. She enjoyed a simple lifestyle. Theresa enjoyed cooking for her family and one of her specialties was baking pies and making homemade noodles for chicken soup. She had a love for children which was portrayed by how well she raised Larry and Garry Diehl, her beloved nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ruby Diehl, brothers, Jacob, Thomas, Phillip and Christopher (Christy) Diehl of Plantersville, sister-in-law, Becky Diehl of Houston, niece Marcy Diehl Ellis and nephew Thomas (Sport) Diehl, Jr. of Plantersville.

Survivors include her brothers, Martin J. Diehl of Houston and Alfred Diehl of Spring; sisters, Mary Yorek and husband Charles of Navasota, Elizabeth Wymola and husband Charles of Round Rock, Frances Canalito and husband Sam of College Station; sister-in-laws, Beatrice Diehl, Brenda Diehl and Rhonda Diehl of Plantersville and her beloved nephews Garry Diehl and Larry Diehl and his son Hunter along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.