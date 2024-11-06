THOMAS MOORE 1939 – 2024

Surrounded by the family he loved so deeply, Thomas Brooks Moore passed from this life into the arms of his Savior on November 1, 2024, at 4:55 p.m. A man who loved and lived according to Scripture now lives in the truth of II Corinthians 5:18, “Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be absent from the body and at home with the Lord.”

Thomas was a lifelong resident of Navasota, Texas. Growing up as an accomplished athlete, he was recruited by Bear Bryant to play football for his beloved Texas A&M for four years earning a varsity letter. While at A&M, he married his high school sweetheart, Diane Schoeneman, and they started their family. Upon graduation, Thomas returned to Navasota to begin his lifelong career in the family agricultural business. His love for farming was evident to all. He never took for granted the blessing he had of working with his father, Tom J Moore, his brother, Michael Moore, and finishing his farming years with his son, Matt Moore.

Thomas loved his family. After the Lord called Diane home in 1991, He graciously blessed Thomas with a second soul mate in Judy Spencer. Thomas and Judy would get to spend the next 31 years together. Their love for each other and their display of sacrificial service were both a testimony and an example for all. His love for family was always evident in his presence and support for his three children, their spouses, his eleven grandchildren, seven grandchildren-in-laws, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

Thomas lived his life as a servant, always quick to invest his time and talent to serve others. He served on the Community Advisory Board for Victoria Bank and Trust in Bryan. He was a faithful member of the Navasota ISD School Board for 21years. Simultaneously, Thomas served the Texas Board of Education for 11 years. Additionally, he served on the Board of the Aggie Club (now the 12th Man Foundation). He served faithfully for his entire adult life at First Baptist Church of Navasota as a deacon, including being chairman of the Deacon body, usher, and continued as a part of the men’s prayer group his entire life.

Thomas Moore will be missed but he leaves behind a beautiful and powerful legacy of faith and service to Jesus and love for his family and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Tom J and Bernadine Moore; his wife, Diane Moore; his sisters, Annette Moore and Grace Payne; and his grandson, Thomas Scott Moore.

He is survived by his wife Judy Moore; his children, Gwen Jones and her husband Kevin, Suzanne Rother and her husband Randy, Matt Moore and his wife Terri; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; his brother, Michael and his wife Gail; his brother-in-law, Billy Payne; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A special thanks To Allumine Home Health, Renea Blackburn, Haley Davila, Brenda Fuque, Lakeisha Minor and for such wonderful care.

Pallbearers are his grandsons Britt Jones, Ben Jones, Matthew Rother, Mark Jones, Luke Rother, Robert Jones, Jonathan Moore, Caleb Bartel, Kyle Horgan, and Sam Kelly.

Honorary pallbearers are his cousin, Jerry Moore and his men’s prayer group, Skip Croncich, Allen Colby, CH Prihoda, Ben Swank, Roger Douglas, Shelton Boone, Stan Ward, Jerry Finch, and Bud Haney.

Visitation was at First Baptist Church of Navasota Monday, November 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life was at the church Tuesday, November 5, at 3 p.m. with internment to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Navasota.

In lieu of flowers gifts can be made to the Diane Moore Legacy that supports Young Life in Navasota at 1103 Anderson Street Suite 101, College Station, Texas 77840 or to the Thomas Scott Moore Scholarship Fund C/O Brazos Christian School 3000 W Villa Maria Road Bryan, Texas 77807.